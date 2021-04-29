Russia's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 8,000
A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Moscow, Russia, April 28, 2021. Russia confirmed 7,848 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, below 8,000 for the first time since the end of September, taking the nationwide tally to 4,787,273, the country's official monitoring and response center said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)
MOSCOW, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Russia confirmed 7,848 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, below 8,000 for the first time since the end of September, taking the nationwide tally to 4,787,273, the country's official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.
The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 387 to 109,367 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,420 to 4,411,098.
Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,840 new cases, taking the city's total count to 1,086,934.
More than 128.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.
