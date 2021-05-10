Home>>
76th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War marked in St. Petersburg, Russia
(Xinhua) 15:42, May 10, 2021
People watch fireworks commemorating the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 9, 2021. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
