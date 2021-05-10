76th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War marked in St. Petersburg, Russia

People watch fireworks commemorating the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 9, 2021. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

