Russia's V-Day commemoration a reminder to preserve peace in turbulent time

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Russia is holding a solemn military parade and a series of other events on Sunday to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II.

In the devastating anti-fascist war some 70 years ago, people from the Soviet Union and China, as well as many other countries across the world, have made tremendous sacrifice and forged strong friendships in their decisive battle against evil fascist aggressors.

At a time when world peace and stability are facing great challenges, the national remembrance of fallen soldiers and heroes that have devoted themselves to defending justice and safeguarding global peace is carrying specific and significant importance.

Russia celebrates the Victory Day every year on May 9, which is also one of the country's biggest national holidays. During the day, there are unceasing flows of people in many cities laying flowers at the monuments to memorialize all the lost lives, while medal-bedecked veterans are telling war stories to younger generations.

"Every Russian family will always be sincerely proud of the feat of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War, who saved the world from Nazism, (and) gave life to future generations," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram to the country's veterans.

The commemoration of the victory of the anti-fascist war is a good reminder of the cruelty of war, the true history and the value of the hard-earned peace and stability, especially at the time when the world is witnessing intensified unilateralism, protectionism and hegemonic practices from certain countries, which have seriously undermined the foundation of world peace and disrupted the global efforts in pursuing development.

Under such circumstances, commemorating the Victory Day not only serves to honor heroes and celebrate the great victory of the war, in which the Soviet Union lost more than 27 million lives and China suffered over 35 million casualties, but also demonstrates the strong will of all peace-loving countries and people to defend the post-war world order and justice, and avoid wars, either hot or cold, for the sake of all.

Seventy-six years after the end of the war, peace and development have become the prevailing trend nowadays, but the world is far from tranquil. People around the world have to learn the lessons of history and dedicate themselves to maintaining peace.

The world is wrestling with the once-in-a-century global health crisis and a dark economy recession, while some countries, instead of joining the rest of the world to address global challenges, chose to provoke conflicts and confrontations in order to satisfy their own selfish interests.

To overcome difficulties and obstacles to world peace and development, the international community should continue to carry forward the spirit of the world anti-fascist war, keep close communication and cooperation with mutual understanding and respect, and jointly advance the noble cause of global peace and development.

In today's world, people and countries are very closely interconnected both economically and technologically. Every individual on the planet bears the responsibility to remember the history and cherish peace, and make sure that the historical tragedy will never repeat itself.

