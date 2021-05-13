U.S. embassy spokesperson among diplomats expelled from Russia

Xinhua) 14:18, May 13, 2021

The U.S. flag waves in the wind at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia, on April 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

The U.S. diplomats will have to leave the country until May 21, the report said.

MOSCOW, May 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Embassy Spokesperson Rebecca Ross is among the 10 U.S. diplomats expelled from Russia in a retaliatory move, the RIA Novosti news agency reported Wednesday.

"Yes, I'm on the list," Ross was quoted by the RIA as saying.

The U.S. diplomats will have to leave the country until May 21, the report said.

The RIA also quoted a source from the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying that the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Washington was denied entry into the United States.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of 10 U.S. embassy workers last month, in a tit-for-tat response to Washington's expulsion of 10 Russian officials and a wide array of sanctions against the country.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)