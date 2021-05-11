Fuel pipeline partially restored after shutdown for four days: U.S. operator

Xinhua) 14:44, May 11, 2021

HOUSTON, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The operator of a main U.S. fuel pipeline that was forced to shut down due to a cybersecurity attack said Monday night that one of its lines has been partially restored.

"We can now report that Line 4, which runs from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Woodbine, Maryland, is operating under manual control for a limited period of time while existing inventory is available," said the Colonial Pipeline Company, operator of the pipeline carrying gasoline and diesel fuel to U.S. east and southeast parts.

The company said earlier that while its main lines continue to be offline, some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points were operational.

The company said in a press release earlier on Monday that it aimed to restore operational service by the end of the week and a phased approach has being executed to facilitate a return to service.

The Colonial Pipeline Company temporarily halted all pipeline operations after the cybersecurity attack involving ransomware was detected on Friday.

The Colonial Pipeline is the largest refined-products pipeline in the United States, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily on the East Coast.

