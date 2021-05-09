U.S. president's policies hard to be implemented: FT opinion

LONDON, May 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's policies sound great, but implementing them will be the hard part, according to an opinion piece recently published on The Financial Times (FT) website.

Some of Biden's proposals, such as using union labor in federal contracts and defending U.S. trade interests, can be done with "the stroke of a pen from the White House," but multi-trillion-U.S.-dollar stimulus programs will have to pass through Congress, FT global business columnist and associate editor Rana Foroohar said in the article after the first 100 days of Biden's presidency.

Even if plans pass, implementation will be complex, she said, as "practical details of many of the programs -- how they would roll out, which agencies (state or federal) would be in charge, and how they would be funded -- are still scant."

Besides, as more concrete plans emerge, it is probable that they will involve trade-offs between myriad interest groups, and that is when the hard work really begins, Foroohar noted.

