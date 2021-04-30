S. African sportsman's death at hands of U.S. police sends shockwaves in homeland

Xinhua) April 30, 2021

DURBAN, April 29 (Xinhua) -- South African police on Thursday said they have launched a manhunt for 16 prisoners who had escaped the day before.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg when 45 trial-awaiting prisoners were being transported from prison to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court.

On their way, five gunmen forced the transport vehicle off the road and pointed firearms at the police officers while one gunman opened the rear door of the vehicle carrying the prisoners.

KwaZulu-Natal Province police spokesperson Jay Naicker said some of the prisoners remained in the vehicle while others handed themselves over to police at various locations in Pietermaritzburg.

"By late yesterday afternoon, 27 of the 45 prisoners were back in police custody whilst 18 were confirmed to be on the run. This morning, two more were rearrested bringing the total on the run to 16," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said, "Whilst our efforts are focused on hunting down these escapees, the escaping is being investigated from a criminal perspective and from an internal standpoint."

The prisoners who are on the run include those facing charges of murder, rape, robbery and attempted murder.

