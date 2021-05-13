U.S. main fuel pipeline restarts operations after six-day shutdown

Photo taken on May 11, 2021 shows a Colonial Pipeline facility in Baltimore, Maryland, the United States.(Xinhua/Liu Jie)

"Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period," said the Colonial Pipeline Company.

HOUSTON, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The operator of a main U.S. fuel pipeline that was forced to shut down for six days due to a cybersecurity attack said it initiated the restart of pipeline Wednesday afternoon.

The Colonial Pipeline Company, operator of the pipeline carrying gasoline and diesel fuel to U.S. east and southeast parts, said the first step in the restart process started at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

"Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal," it continued.

The Colonial Pipeline Company temporarily halted all pipeline operations after the cybersecurity attack involving ransomware was detected on Friday.

The Colonial Pipeline is the largest refined-products pipeline in the United States, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily on the East Coast.

