Russia to respond to EU hostility yet ready for dialogue: FM
MOSCOW, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Russia will retaliate for any "unfriendly" moves from the European Union (EU) but remains ready for open dialogue based on equality, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.
"We will not leave unfriendly moves, including attempts to talk from a position of strength and interference in internal affairs, without a response," Lavrov said at the opening of a conference on Russian-EU relations in Moscow.
He said that while the bloc is mulling anti-Russian moves, initiators of such hostile policies should consider whether they are in line with the EU's interests.
Lavrov criticized the EU for preferring "ungrounded accusations" to "fact-based dialogue."
Nevertheless, the top diplomat said that Russia is interested in conversations with the EU.
"We have repeatedly said that we are open for constructive cooperation with the EU that would be based on the principles of equality and mutual respect," he added.
According to Lavrov, the two sides could work together to counter international terrorism, combat drug trafficking, curb cybercrimes, preserve strategic stability, address climate change, and fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia updates national security strategy to address new threats: official
- Aviation festival "SKY: theory and practice" held in Moscow, Russia
- Russian parliament house endorses bill on quitting Open Skies Treaty
- U.S. embassy spokesperson among diplomats expelled from Russia
- 76th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War marked in St. Petersburg, Russia
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.