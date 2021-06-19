Home>>
9 killed after plane crash-lands in Russia's Kemerovo region
(Xinhua) 16:07, June 19, 2021
MOSCOW, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Nine people were killed after a plane made an emergency landing in Russia's Kemerovo Oblast in southwestern Siberia, according to media reports on Saturday.
"According to my information, two crew members and seven paratroopers were killed, that is, a total of nine people," TASS news agency reported, citing the Kemerovo branch of the Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation, and Navy (DOSAAF).
"There were 17 parachutists and two crew members on board," the source said.
The plane was in good condition and made its fourth flight in a day, according to the source.
The L-410 aircraft, belonging to the Kemerovo branch of the DOSAAF, crash-landed during a training flight near the airfield Tanai.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia to leave Open Skies Treaty on Dec. 18
- Russia to allow entry of Chinese citizens
- Putin says Russia-China relations at highest-ever level
- Blaming China for COVID-19 "groundless:" Russian media
- China, Russia pledge strong mutual support on issues concerning core interests
- Russia to strengthen Western Military District amid NATO threat
- Russia to respond to EU hostility yet ready for dialogue: FM
- Russia updates national security strategy to address new threats: official
- Aviation festival "SKY: theory and practice" held in Moscow, Russia
- Russian parliament house endorses bill on quitting Open Skies Treaty
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.