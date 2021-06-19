9 killed after plane crash-lands in Russia's Kemerovo region

Xinhua) 16:07, June 19, 2021

MOSCOW, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Nine people were killed after a plane made an emergency landing in Russia's Kemerovo Oblast in southwestern Siberia, according to media reports on Saturday.

"According to my information, two crew members and seven paratroopers were killed, that is, a total of nine people," TASS news agency reported, citing the Kemerovo branch of the Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation, and Navy (DOSAAF).

"There were 17 parachutists and two crew members on board," the source said.

The plane was in good condition and made its fourth flight in a day, according to the source.

The L-410 aircraft, belonging to the Kemerovo branch of the DOSAAF, crash-landed during a training flight near the airfield Tanai.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)