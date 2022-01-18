Languages

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

CPC's top anti-graft group opens session

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:19, January 18, 2022

The 6th plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC opened in Beijing on Tuesday.

