CPC through a cultural lens: An uncompromising fight against corruption

Xinhua) 10:14, January 19, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- In ancient China, stories were handed down of warriors who would cut off venom-poisoned hands to save their lives or drive knives in deep to scrape poison from their bones.

In today's China, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has mustered the same courage in its fight against corruption.

This fight is one that the Party cannot and must not lose, according to the Party in a resolution issued in November summarizing its past 100 years of existence.

"If we let a few hundred corrupt officials slip through the cracks, we would let down all 1.4 billion Chinese people," said the Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century.

An unprecedented anti-corruption campaign was launched following the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012. No place is out of bounds, no ground is left unturned, and no tolerance is shown, said the Party. A clear signal was sent to everyone within the Party: shape up or ship out.

As with the fortitude of ancient warriors, the CPC has also chosen to expose its wounds. A festering injury must be cleansed for healing to begin.

Cases were studied, experience was shared and lessons were reviewed. The Party has improved its oversight systems, established supervisory commissions and coordinated disciplinary inspections.

Over the past decade, more than 900,000 members have been expelled from the Party. More than 400 officials registered at and supervised by the CPC Central Committee have been removed from office.

An overwhelming victory has been achieved in the fight against corruption, said the resolution, adding that this momentum has been consolidated across the board. As serious potential dangers have been rooted out, the Party has grown stronger.

"As long as we consistently remove all elements that would harm the Party's advanced nature and integrity, and eliminate any viruses that would erode its health," said the resolution, "we will be able to ensure that the Party preserves its essence, color and character, and see that it always serves as the strong leadership core in the course of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era."

