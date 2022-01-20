Commentary: Ceaseless self-reform safeguards century-old CPC's new journey

Xinhua) 09:58, January 20, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The world's largest governing party has come up with fresh answers to the question of how to curb corruption -- one that is also faced by many other ruling parties around the globe.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has stressed "zero tolerance to corruption" and ceaseless "self-reform" among others in advancing full and strict Party governance. This represents the century-old CPC's fundamental approach to maintaining vitality and achieving constant success.

A core takeaway from the ongoing sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, a key meeting of the CPC's top anti-graft body, self-reform will continue to safeguard the Party's endeavor toward the second centenary goal of developing China into a great modern socialist country by the mid-21st century.

Self-reform and self-improvement serve as a powerful weapon for the CPC to tackle all possible challenges head-on.

Since its 18th National Congress in 2012, the CPC has put in place a tight system of rules to keep the power in check and to prevent and punish corruption and other wrongdoings.

Over the last decade, the CPC, with iron fists, has brought corrupt officials to justice on an unprecedented scale. Hundreds of high-ranking officials as well as millions of Party members at various levels have been investigated or disciplined in accordance with rules and laws.

While providing a lasting deterrent to those holding public office, the Party also worked to create an enabling environment where Party members and government workers find that they are motivated in pursuing interests for the people.

For example, with its self-improvement mechanism, the Party was able to spot practices of formalities for formalities' sake in some primary-level departments and organizations. A forceful solution came from the top leadership in a swift manner, relieving those working on primary-level positions from the burden of red tape and enabling them to be more focused on what truly benefits the people.

Rewind the clock back to the eve of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression in 1945. A historic conversation took place between late Chairman Mao Zedong and Huang Yanpei, a democratic personage, on how to maintain the long-lasting success of political power. Mao gave an answer: supervision by the people and the due diligence of people working in public positions.

The CPC has been enriching the answer with the changes of reality, with the latest one being non-stop self-reform.

Through the Party's self-reform, a successful path to breaking the historical cycle of rise and fall has been blazed, and such determination and actions of self-reform will provide the strongest possible safeguard as China marches toward its second centenary goal.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)