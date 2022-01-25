Xi, Trong exchange Spring Festival greetings

Xinhua) 11:34, January 25, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday exchanged greetings on the upcoming Spring Festival.

In his message for the traditional festival of both nations, Xi said that to both parties and both countries, 2021 was an extraordinary year in their respective development.

The CPC held grand celebrations for its centenary, China has embarked on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects, and the Chinese people are making confident strides on the path towards the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Xi said.

The CPV, he noted, successfully convened its 13th national congress, and is leading the Vietnamese people to implement its resolution and march towards the development goals set at the meeting.

Xi stressed that China and Vietnam are socialist neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, and a community with a shared future that bears strategic significance.

Currently, as the world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation under the combined impact of global changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, the common interests of China and Vietnam have become more extensive, he added.

Both parties, he noted, uphold a people-centered philosophy, and have been working to continuously deepen China-Vietnam friendly cooperation and promote socio-economic development and pandemic response in a coordinated manner.

In so doing, they have continuously achieved new achievements in their countries' causes of reform and opening-up, and demonstrated the strengths and vitality of the socialist system, he added.

Xi said that in 2022, he is willing to maintain close communication with Trong and work together to steer the China-Vietnam relationship towards sustained sound development.

He called for joint efforts to push for new results in bilateral ties, elevate regional cooperation to higher levels, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

He suggested that the two sides uphold the spirit of good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners, consolidate their traditional friendship, enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, properly manage differences, and jointly tackle challenges.

