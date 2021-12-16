New system contributes to stable operation of the power grid in Anhui

Xinhua) 09:01, December 16, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec.14, 2021 shows energy storage facilities of the Hexin wind power plant in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province. In comparison to conventional wind farms, the Hexin wind power plant in Bozhou is equipped with energy storage facilities with a capacity of 10 MWh. It can store electricity during peak generation hours and then release it during peak consumption hours. By redistributing electricity during peak and off-peak hours, the "new energy + storage" system contributes to the stable operation of the power grid and new energy consumption. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

