Enchanting sight after snowfall at Jingshe Ancient Road in E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 14:45, January 07, 2022

Everything down below is covered in sparking snow, creating an enchanting sight in Baidi town, Jingde county of east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/Jiang Jianxing)

A strong cold wave has brought heavy snowfall to Baidi town, Jingde county of east China's Anhui Province. After the freshly fallen snow had settled, the weather conditions suddenly brightened up, with the snow-covered Jingshe Ancient Road and rime-covered trees gleaming down below under the sunshine, creating a magical fairyland full of crystals and wintery delight. Numerous tourists and photographers have been attracted to visit the locality for its enchanting sight.

