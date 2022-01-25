Sanitation workers have reunion dinner in Hefei, E China
Sanitation workers have a reunion dinner at Gongwan Road sanitation station in Luyang District, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 24, 2022. Local urban management bureau on Monday offered a reunion dinner for more than 40 sanitation workers who choose to stay put at their positions during the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
