Highlights of Changchun Air Show

Xinhua) 08:32, July 28, 2023

A boy salutes to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 27, 2023. As one of the aviation open-day activities hosted by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, the Changchun Air Show opened to the public on Thursday. (Photo by Yu Hongchun/Xinhua)

Visitors take photos during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 27, 2023.

A visitor holds the Chinese national flag and interacts with pilots during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 27, 2023.

Visitors watch an aerobatic show during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 27, 2023.

Visitors look at an aircraft during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 27, 2023.

Visitors watch an aerobatic show during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 27, 2023.

Visitors watch an aerobatic show during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 27, 2023.

Visitors watch an aerobatic show during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 27, 2023.

The August 1st aerobatics team performs in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the victory of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 27, 2023.

Visitors watch aircraft displayed during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 27, 2023.

Visitors take photos during the Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 27, 2023.

