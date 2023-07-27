We Are China

PLA Air Force showcases advanced aircraft during Changchun Air Show

Ecns.cn) 16:54, July 27, 2023

Visitors view PLA aircraft during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

A total of 137 sets of ground-based equipment were displayed in this year's air show.

A KJ-500A early warning plane is on show during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

A Yu-20 transport aircraft is on show during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

Visitors view PLA aircraft during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

Visitors view PLA aircraft during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

A Y-20 transport aircraft and four J-20 fighter jets make a flight demonstration during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

China's Bayi Aerobatic Team makes its debut after switching to the J-10C fighter jets during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

China's Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)