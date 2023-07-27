PLA Air Force showcases advanced aircraft during Changchun Air Show
Visitors view PLA aircraft during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)
A total of 137 sets of ground-based equipment were displayed in this year's air show.
A KJ-500A early warning plane is on show during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)
A Yu-20 transport aircraft is on show during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)
Visitors view PLA aircraft during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)
Visitors view PLA aircraft during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)
A Y-20 transport aircraft and four J-20 fighter jets make a flight demonstration during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
China's Bayi Aerobatic Team makes its debut after switching to the J-10C fighter jets during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
China's Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during the Changchun Air Show in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
