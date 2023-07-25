China's hospital ship "Peace Ark" completes 1st visit to Kiribati

SYDNEY, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese naval hospital ship "Peace Ark" has recently finished its first tour mission to Kiribati, providing medical services and imparting health knowledge to local communities, which received a warm welcome from all walks of life in the Pacific Island country.

Setting sail from east China's Zhejiang Province on July 3, "Peace Ark" headed to Kiribati, the first stop of its Mission Harmony 2023 to five Pacific Island countries, and docked at a port at Betio in the national capital Tarawa on July 15.

From July 15 to July 22, the ship's medical team diagnosed and treated 6,633 patients, conducted 94 physical examinations and performed 20 surgeries, including cesarean section, cataract operation, and laparoscopic cholecystectomy.

There were 13 people hospitalized for treatment, with 2,331 patients having received auxiliary tests, such as computed tomography and digital radiography.

"Peace Ark" also witnessed the birth of a Kiribati baby on board the vessel, who was named by Kiribati President Taneti Maamau "Aken Teraoi," which means "Peace Ark" in the Kiribati language.

Maamau was then on the vessel to visit the inpatients.

At a dinner reception held on July 19, Maamau extended his deepest gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to the crew of the "Peace Ark" for their tireless efforts to assist patients.

This humanitarian assistance really demonstrated the warm and enduring bilateral relation between Kiribati and China, Maamau said in his address.

Speaker of Kiribati's House of Assembly Tangariki Reete, Acting Chief Justice Tetiro Semilota, and other cabinet ministers and members of parliament also visited the ship to take physical check-ups or attend other events.

In addition to medical treatment, the "Peace Ark" crew organized professional seminars on medical imaging, and first aid, among others, while introducing traditional Chinese therapies including cupping, acupuncture, and moxibustion, to local experts.

They hosted cultural exchange activities and carried out free diagnosis and treatment in local communities, donated stationery and sports equipment to Kiribati people, and visited local schools to communicate with teachers and students.

