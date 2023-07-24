3D paintings add beauty to village in SW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 09:59, July 24, 2023

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

Lifelike paintings on walls of residential buildings in Qiacun village, Zangdog township, Dagze district, Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region are capturing the attention of many people.

The paintings, which well blend into the local environment, make the village a peaceful and harmonious place. Qiacun village is the first village in the autonomous region that is adorned with 3D paintings, and the paintings were created under a project aimed at building a beautiful and livable village.

