3D paintings add beauty to village in SW China's Xizang
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
Lifelike paintings on walls of residential buildings in Qiacun village, Zangdog township, Dagze district, Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region are capturing the attention of many people.
The paintings, which well blend into the local environment, make the village a peaceful and harmonious place. Qiacun village is the first village in the autonomous region that is adorned with 3D paintings, and the paintings were created under a project aimed at building a beautiful and livable village.
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Rituo Temple on north shore of Yumzhog Yumco Lake in SW China's Tibet
- Tibet Story: Backpacker delivering charitable donations across China's Tibet
- Panchen Rinpoche attends religious activities in Tibet's Drepung Monastery
- Charming view of Puma Yumco Lake in Tibet
- White eared pheasant seen in SW China's Tibet
- Reading kindles youngsters' dreams in Tibet
- Panchen Rinpoche wraps up tour of Tibet's Qamdo
- Lhasa's rich history fosters distinctive plateau culture
- With unique plateau culture, ancient city of Lhasa embraces diversity, inclusiveness
- Over 53 bln yuan of deals inked at cultural, tourism expo in Tibet
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.