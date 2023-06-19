Lhasa's rich history fosters distinctive plateau culture

Traffics are seen in a street in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 15, 2023

The city's rich history spans centuries, characterized by layers of cultural heritage, thereby fostering a distinctive plateau culture that embraces diversity and inclusiveness.

This remarkable plateau culture exemplifies the enduring vibrancy of Chinese cultural heritage, resonating with people around the world.

The Liuwu Bridge is seen over the Lhasa River in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 15, 2023.

Traffics are seen at the foot of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 7, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the south ring road in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Youngsters attend a live concert in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 29, 2022.

The sunshine is shed on the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 15, 2023.

A hotel transformed from an ancient building is seen in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 24, 2023.

A man plays the guitar in front of the Princess Wencheng Theatre in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 6, 2023.

A "Fuxing" high-speed train is seen at a preparedness center in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2023.

This photo taken on March 2, 2022 shows the night view of Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

People pose for a photo on the square of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023.

A marriage proposal is held on the roof of a restaurant in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 7, 2023.

People perform Guozhuang, a bonfire dance of Tibetans, at a park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 14, 2023.

This aerial panoramic photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows a view of the Lhasa City in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

People perform Guozhuang, a bonfire dance of Tibetans, at a park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 14, 2023.

The outdoor musical "Princess Wencheng" is staged in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 15, 2023.

A yogurt store is seen near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023.

People select clothes at a Tibetan-style fashion store in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 18, 2023.

This photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows the Potala Palace at sunrise in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

