Over 53 bln yuan of deals inked at cultural, tourism expo in Tibet

Xinhua) 11:25, June 19, 2023

Singers perform at the opening ceremony of the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023. Nearly 1,000 businesses from home and abroad have brought about 10,000 kinds of products to the culture and tourism expo that opened Friday in Lhasa. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

LHASA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Deals on 60 projects with a total value of over 53 billion yuan (about 7.44 billion U.S. dollars) were signed on Saturday at a culture and tourism expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Seven strategic framework agreements were also signed at the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo, which opened on Friday.

The expo is one of the most important events on Tibet's cultural calendar. Nearly 1,000 businesses from home and abroad have attended the event, bringing about 10,000 different products.

The three-day event features exhibitions, a main forum, and tourism marketing and investment promotion activities.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the regional government of Tibet, the expo took place in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Audience watch a performance at the opening ceremony of the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023.

Dancers perform at the opening ceremony of the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023.

An exhibitor from India displays shawls during the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023.

Dancers perform during the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023.

A staff member presents cashmere clothing during the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023.

Visitors choose wooden bowls during the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023.

Children play curling during the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023.

People visit the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023.

This photo shows a view of the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023.

