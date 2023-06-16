Inheritor moves to preserve traditional craft

People's Daily Online) 15:19, June 16, 2023

Photo shows Norbu Tseten, an inheritor of the craft of making Zhanian, a traditional Tibetan musical instrument in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tersing Norbu)

Norbu Tseten, 63, is an inheritor of the craft of making Zhanian, a traditional Tibetan musical instrument, in Niangga village, Luntse town, Shannan city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

The man started to learn the craft from his father when he was 20 years old, and it took six years for him to skillfully master the techniques.

The craft of making Zhanian dates back over 300 years in Niangga village, and in 2019, it was designated as a county-level intangible cultural heritage item.

In 2010, Norbu Tseten started training craftsmen to inherit the craft. Supported by the local government, the craft of making Zhanian has been further carried forward and inherited in recent years.

