Medical team from Guangdong provides home services in Tibet

Xinhua) 10:26, June 16, 2023

Wang Zhenjiang (C), local doctor Nyima Yexe (L) and Wang Tongxu walk out of the emergency building of Mainling People's Hospital in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

In order to provide sufficient medical services to the villagers, especially elder people with chronic diseases, they have paid regular home visits to the villages despite of the physical burden they need to endure on the plateau.

However, the doctors feel everything is worthwhile when they are warmly welcomed in the village as their visits give lots of villagers easier access to the medical treatment they need.

"As a doctor, this is a sense of responsibility and mission," said Wang Tongxu, "It's especially meaningful to me when I can bring some benefits to the local Tibetan villagers with what I have learned." (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Wang Zhenjiang (2nd R, front), Wang Tongxu (1st L, front), Chen Bing (1st R, front) and local doctor Nyima Yexe (3rd L, front) provide medical services for villagers at a meeting room in a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Chen Bing (R) conducts obstetric examination on pregnant woman Zhaxi Yangzom at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Tongxu treats a patient at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (2nd R) and local doctor Nyima Yexe (1st R) treat villagers on the roadside in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (R) checks the feet for an 89-year-old patient at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Tongxu (2nd R), Chen Bing (1st R) and local doctor Nyima Yexe (1st L) treat a patient at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (1st R) shows the instruction of the medicine to Dawa Sambu (C) during his treatment at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (1st L) talks with Dawa Sambu (1st R) during his treatment at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (1st L), Wang Tongxu (2nd L) and Chen Bing (3rd L) walk into a patient's home at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (R) checks a patient's fingers at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Chen Bing (R) conducts obstetric examination on pregnant woman Zhaxi Yangzom at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Chen Bing (R) conducts obstetric examination on pregnant woman Zhaxi Yangzom at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (L, above), Wang Tongxu (C, above) and local doctor Nyima Yexe (1st R) assist Chen Bing (R, below) in conducting obstetric examination on pregnant woman Zhaxi Yangzom at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (2nd R) checks a patient's fingers at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (R), Wang Tongxu (C) and Chen Bing (L) walk into a patient's home at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (1st R) and local doctor Nyima Yexe (R, below) treat a patient at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

A patient thanks Wang Zhenjiang (R) and local doctor Nyima Yexe (L) after their home visit at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Tongxu treats a patient at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Chen Bing (R) conducts obstetric examination on pregnant woman Zhaxi Yangzom at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Chen Bing (R) conducts obstetric examination on pregnant woman Zhaxi Yangzom at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (C) and local doctor Nyima Yexe (R) treat Purbu Doje on the roadside in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Tongxu talks with a patient at the hallway of Mainling People's Hospital in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (2nd L, front), Wang Tongxu (1st L) and Chen Bing wave good-bye to the daughter of a patient at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang takes medicine from the storehouse of Mainling People's Hospital before their home visit to a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (C) and local doctor Nyima Yexe (R) treat Purbu Doje on the roadside in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (2nd L), Wang Tongxu (2nd R), Chen Bing (1st R) and local doctor Nyima Yexe walk on a road at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (1st R), Wang Tongxu (2nd R), Chen Bing (3rd R) and local doctor Nyima Yexe walk through the woods in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang and other doctors wave good-bye to the daughter of a patient at a village in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (2nd L), Wang Tongxu (1st L), Chen Bing (R) and local doctor Nyima Yexe (2nd R) walk through the woods in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

Wang Zhenjiang (2nd R) and local doctor Nyima Yexe (1st R) treat Purbu Doje on the roadside in Mainling City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 12, 2023. Wang Zhenjiang, Chen Bing and Wang Tongxu are doctors of a medical team from a hospital in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, who arrived in Tibet in late February.

