Tibet hosts culture, tourism expo on "roof of the world"

Xinhua) 15:43, June 14, 2023

LHASA, June 14 (Xinhua) -- From Tibetan yak cashmere and Nepalese copper cookware to Australian chocolates, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region is drawing crowds of tourists to its international expo on the "roof of the world."

The expo on tourism and culture, scheduled to open in Lhasa on Friday and last for three days, will highlight the unique plateau culture and different products, Tibet's tourism development department said in a press release Wednesday.

Altogether 984 businesses from 12 countries will participate in the event, which aims at boosting the development of local industries and promote international exchanges, it said.

Tsetso, 29, is eager to welcome visitors to her booth featuring Tibetan yak cashmere clothes. "This is going to be a great opportunity for Chinese and international tourists to discover our products."

Nepalese craftsman Narayan has brought copper pots, bowls, and bottles from Nepal. "This is my second time participating in the expo, and I am proud to bring my family's traditional craft to Tibet," said Narayan, 38.

On her first-ever visit to Tibet, Chen Lijuan from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality brought handmade chocolates her company imports from Australia.

"The Potala Palace is fully booked. I can only try my luck after the expo," said Chen, who has managed to visit the Jokhang Temple and Barkhor Street in the heart of Lhasa on the sidelines of her tight schedule.

This year's expo is the fifth such event in Lhasa since the first one was held in September 2014.

Tibet received more than 11.73 million tourist arrivals in the first five months of this year, a rise of nearly 45 percent year-on-year. Tourism revenue over the period surpassed 13 billion yuan (about 1.81 billion U.S. dollars), up nearly 43 percent from the same period in 2022, the regional tourism development department said.

