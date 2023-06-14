Scenery of grassland in Xilingol League of N China's Inner Mongolia
This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows the scenery of a grassland in Xilingol League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows the scenery of a grassland in Xilingol League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows the scenery of a grassland in Xilingol League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows the scenery of a grassland in Xilingol League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows the scenery of a grassland in Xilingol League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows the scenery of a grassland in Xilingol League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows the scenery of a grassland in Xilingol League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Magnificent scenery of greening grasslands in Hulun Buir, N China's Inner Mongolia
- Picturesque summer scenery of Hulun Buir Grassland in N China’s Inner Mongolia
- What it's like when herdsmen drive horses on grassland
- Multiple localities across China yield results in vigorously carrying out grassland protection and restoration projects
- Winter scenery of Haltent grassland in Gansu, NW China
- Tibetan college graduate returns to hometown to take on task of greening, restoring grassland
- Over 7 bln USD pooled to support grassland restoration in China's Inner Mongolia
- China to restore 15.3 million hectares of degraded grassland
- Summer landscape of Chenbarhu Banner Grassland in Inner Mongolia
- Scenery of grassland in Saibei management district of Zhangjiakou, Hebei
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.