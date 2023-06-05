Magnificent scenery of greening grasslands in Hulun Buir, N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 13:47, June 05, 2023

A stunning view of Hulun Buir Grasslands in Hulun Buir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Lyu Haojun)

As grasslands in Hulun Buir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region turn green in early summer, many of the once dry and brown areas are now covered in a carpet of fresh and green grass, offering picturesque views.

