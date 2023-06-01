Young owls perch on police officers' desks after being rescued

Five owls perch on a desk at a police station in Cuiping district, Yibin city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Public Security Bureau in Yibin)

Police in Cuiping district, Yibin city, southwest China's Sichuan Province rescued five young owls on May 26. After they were taken to the police station, the owls were seen perched on the desks of the police officers while the latter were working.

The police received a phone call from a local citizen surnamed Wang, who said he had discovered five little birds, which looked like owls, in his bathroom earlier that day.

The police arrived at Wang's place, rescued the birds and took them to the police station to better take care of them. They contacted the local wild animal protection center, and its staff members confirmed that the five birds were actually owls, a species under second-class state protection in China.

The five owls have been sent to the wild animal protection center.

Owls perch on a computer at a police station in Cuiping district, Yibin city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Public Security Bureau in Yibin)

