"Nanji" Village in S China attracts tourists for natural environment and atmosphere

Xinhua) 09:07, May 31, 2023

This aerial photo shows salt pans at "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 27, 2023. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 in Zhanjiang City of south China's Guangdong Province shows the seawater confluence of the Qiongzhou Strait and the Beibu Gulf. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo shows tourists having fun at "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 28, 2023. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo shows salt pans at "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 27, 2023. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This aerial photo shows salt pans at "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 28, 2023. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial panoramic photo shows salt pans at sunrise in "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 28, 2023. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Tourists have fun at "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 27, 2023. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo shows the sunrise scenery at "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 28, 2023. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A tourist poses for photos at "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 28, 2023. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Tourists have fun at "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 27, 2023. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Tourists enjoy the sunset at "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 27, 2023. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows the view of Deng Lou Corner in "Nanji" Village of Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The village, which is surrounded by Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf, is located in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County. In recent years, more and more tourists are attracted to visit here for its good natural environment and unique fishing village atmosphere. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

