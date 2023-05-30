Aerial view of Zhanjiang City in China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 08:43, May 30, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows part of the Zhanjiang Bay undersea tunnel of the Guangzhou-Zhanjiang Railway in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows fishery workers capturing golden pomfrets from deep sea net cages in Xilian Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This aerial photo taken on May 28, 2023 shows the view of homestays in Jiaowei Town of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the view of urban areas of Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows the sunrise view taken in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows the deep sea net cages for breeding golden pomfrets in Xilian Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows a night market in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows the view of Deng Lou Corner in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The Deng Lou Corner is named after the lighthouse situated on the ground and the pointed shape of the ground into the sea. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on May 28, 2023 shows the salt pans in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows fishery workers capturing golden pomfrets from the deep sea net cage in Xilian Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the Luzhou grand bridge under construction in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the fields which are mainly planted with pineapples in Qujie Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows an oyster breeding base in Guandu Township of Potou District, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the Luzhou grand bridge under construction in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2022 shows the view of Jinsha Bay in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Photo by Lang Shuchen/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the fields which are mainly planted with pineapples in Qujie Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows egrets resting in the mangrove forest in Xiashan District of Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the factory of Zhongke (Guangdong) Refinery &Petrochemical Company Limited in Donghai Island of Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows fishery workers feeding fishes in an aquafarm of Xilian Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the factory of Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron &Steel Co., Ltd. in Donghai Island of Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 in Zhanjiang City of south China's Guangdong Province shows the line at which the Qiongzhou Strait and the Beibu Gulf converge. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows the view of Deng Lou Corner in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The Deng Lou Corner is named after the lighthouse situated on the ground and the pointed shape of the ground into the sea. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 13, 2023 shows the urban areas enveloped by mist of Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Photo by Lang Shuchen/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 28, 2023 shows the salt pans in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the Zhangjiang Cultural Center under construction in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows the view of Deng Lou Corner in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The Deng Lou Corner is named after the lighthouse situated on the ground and the pointed shape of the ground into the sea. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo taken on May 28, 2023 shows tourists having fun in Jiaowei Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the fields which are mainly planted with pineapples in Qujie Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the view of Xuwen Port in Xuwen County of Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows the deep sea net cages for breeding golden pomfrets in Xilian Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Bordering the South China Sea on the east and the Beibu Gulf on the west and facing the Hainan Island to the south across the Qiongzhou Strait, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province has the largest area of mangrove forest across the country and is an important base of aquatic products. In recent years, the city has put great emphasis on the development of green industries and marine economy. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)