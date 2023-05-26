Scenery of Mount Qomolangma in SW China's Tibet Autonomous Region
This composite photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows star trails above the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in the sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
This photo taken in the morning of May 12, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This composite photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows star trails above the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in the sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
This aerial photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in the sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
This photo taken in the morning of May 12, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This photo taken in the afternoon of May 9, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
This photo taken in the early morning of May 12, 2023 shows the galaxy above Mount Qomolangma, in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
This aerial photo taken on May 19, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in the sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
This aerial photo taken in the noon of May 12, 2023 shows Central Rongbuk glacier at the foot of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This aerial photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in the sunset in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)
This photo taken in the morning of May 12, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This photo taken in the afternoon of May 20, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows Mount Qomolangma and the galaxy, in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Photos
