Mysterious landscape of Tianshan Grand Canyon in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 09:50, May 24, 2023

Mysterious landscape of Tianshan Grand Canyon in Kuqa County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Xiantao)

The canyon, also known as Keziliya Grand Canyon, stretching approximately 5.5 kilometers from east to west this canyon, boasts magnificent reddish-brown rock formations.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)