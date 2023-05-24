Home>>
Mysterious landscape of Tianshan Grand Canyon in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 09:50, May 24, 2023
Mysterious landscape of Tianshan Grand Canyon in Kuqa County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Xiantao)
The canyon, also known as Keziliya Grand Canyon, stretching approximately 5.5 kilometers from east to west this canyon, boasts magnificent reddish-brown rock formations.
