Prefecture in Xinjiang develops flowers sightseeing economy

Xinhua) 09:45, May 20, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 18, 2023 shows visitors touring a flower sea agricultural industrial park in Yining County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture has developed flowers sightseeing economy in recent years, which boosts the local tourism, attracts lots of visitors and increases the income of local people. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member of a homestay uses a bunch of flowers to decorate a table in Sigong Village, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 17, 2023. Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture has developed flowers sightseeing economy in recent years, which boosts the local tourism, attracts lots of visitors and increases the income of local people. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Visitors select goods at a flower sea agricultural industrial park in Yining County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture has developed flowers sightseeing economy in recent years, which boosts the local tourism, attracts lots of visitors and increases the income of local people. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on May 17, 2023 shows a view of a scenic spot in Huocheng County in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture has developed flowers sightseeing economy in recent years, which boosts the local tourism, attracts lots of visitors and increases the income of local people. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on May 17, 2023 shows a homestay ready to be put into use in Taohua Village, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture has developed flowers sightseeing economy in recent years, which boosts the local tourism, attracts lots of visitors and increases the income of local people. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Visitors take photos of flowers at a flower sea agricultural industrial park in Yining County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture has developed flowers sightseeing economy in recent years, which boosts the local tourism, attracts lots of visitors and increases the income of local people. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

The owner of a homestay makes bed in Taohua Village, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 17, 2023. Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture has developed flowers sightseeing economy in recent years, which boosts the local tourism, attracts lots of visitors and increases the income of local people. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer weeds at a field of a flower sea agricultural industrial park in Yining County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture has developed flowers sightseeing economy in recent years, which boosts the local tourism, attracts lots of visitors and increases the income of local people. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Workers pack sugar stevia leaf products at a factory in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 17, 2023. Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture has developed flowers sightseeing economy in recent years, which boosts the local tourism, attracts lots of visitors and increases the income of local people. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members perform a dance to greet visitors at a flower sea agricultural industrial park in Yining County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 18, 2023. Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture has developed flowers sightseeing economy in recent years, which boosts the local tourism, attracts lots of visitors and increases the income of local people. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on May 17, 2023 shows wild may blossom at a scenic spot in Huocheng County in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture has developed flowers sightseeing economy in recent years, which boosts the local tourism, attracts lots of visitors and increases the income of local people. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

