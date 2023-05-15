Hidden gem of the plateau: Discover the unique beauty of Paradise Lake in Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 15:26, May 15, 2023

Paradise Lake, nestled on Wusun Ancient Road in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, glimmers like a precious emerald embedded in the high plateau amid expansive skies and crystalline azure waters.

Perched at an elevation of 3,100 meters, this enchanting lake gracefully curves like a crescent moon, covering an area of 2.81 square kilometers. As sunlight weaves its magic on the deep lake, casting shimmering ripples under the canvas of blue skies and billowy clouds, the tranquil and transparent waters harmonize with the surrounding alpine meadows, crafting a breathtaking masterpiece.

Embark on a journey along this ancient path and indulge in the eternal beauty of Paradise Lake!

