In pics: Datang Everbright City, tourist landmark of Xi'an, NW China

Xinhua) 08:59, May 12, 2023

Tourists watch a performance at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).

The Datang Everbright City, a tourist landmark of Xi'an featuring a grand street with characteristics of Tang Dynasty (618-907), has a total length of 2,100 meters from north to south and spans 500 meters wide from east to west.

Tourists watch an interactive show at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a float parade at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a traditional costume show at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a float parade at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a traditional costume show at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a float parade at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists watch a performance at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists watch an interactive show at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2023 shows the night view of the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a float parade at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists watch a performance at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a performance at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2023 shows tourists watching a lantern show at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists visit the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2023 shows the night view of the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a traditional costume show at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

