Landmarks in time-honored city of Xi'an

Xinhua) 08:26, May 10, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of the Small Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).

Located at the Jianfu Temple, the Small Wild Goose Pagoda was built in the Jinglong Period (701-710) during the reign of Emperor Zhongzong of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) to store the Buddhist sutras brought by Monk Yi Jing.

A tourist rings the bell at the Jianfu Temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists visit the Jianfu Temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists visit the Xi'an Museum located in the Small Wild Goose Pagoda scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of the Small Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of the Small Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows the Small Wild Goose Pagoda amid blooming flowers in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

A tourist poses for photos with the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 18, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows a music fountain show at the north square of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows a view of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists visit the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a view of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows the night view of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists visit the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 18, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

