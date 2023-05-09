Landmarks in time-honored city of Xi'an: Ancient city wall, Bell Tower and Drum Tower

Xinhua) 08:16, May 09, 2023

XI'AN, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).

The city's long history can still be traced from its historical landmarks and archaeological sites.

Ancient city wall

Xi'an boasts well-preserved ancient city walls used as fortifications for military defense. The best-known city walls were built from 1370 to 1378 during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) with a total length of 13.7 kilometers.

This aerial photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows tourists visiting the ancient city wall scenic spot in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a night view of the south part of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows a view of the southeast corner of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 15, 2023 shows a view of the southwest corner of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 15, 2023 shows a view of a scenic moat area along the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Xi'an Bell Tower

The Xi'an Bell Tower was built in 1384 during the reign of Emperor Hongwu of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The 36-meter-tall tower, a typical brick-and-wood structure, has been well preserved as the largest and oldest bell tower of its kind in China.

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a view of the Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows a night view of the Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A tourist enjoys the view near the Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a view of the Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Xi'an Drum Tower

The Drum Tower was initially built in 1380 during the reign of Emperor Hongwu of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). For centuries, it has worked with the Bell Tower about 200 meters away to the east to announce time.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists visit the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows a night view of the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists watch a performance at the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

