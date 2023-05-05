Xi'an explores innovative transformation to inject vitality into historical, cultural heritage

Xinhua) 08:30, May 05, 2023

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).

In recent years, the city has explored innovative transformation and injected new vitality into historical and cultural heritage. Tourists are provided with an immersive cultural experience through a mix of shopping, dining and other recreational activities.

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 26, 2023 shows a view of the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 24, 2023 shows lanterns at the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2023 shows lanterns outside the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall and the Bell Tower behind it in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2023 shows lanterns on the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 26, 2023 shows a view of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the north part of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows a music fountain show at the north square of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the south part of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 1, 2023 shows the scenery of the ancient city wall with blooming flowers in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of a square in front of the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows a view of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 15, 2023 shows a view of a scenic moat area along the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows a view of the Small Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows a night view of the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows tourists visiting the ancient city wall scenic spot in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the south part of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows a night view of the Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Xi'an Railway Station and the Daming Palace National Heritage Park behind it in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows plum blossoms at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows a music fountain show at the north square of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows tourists watching performances in front of the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2023 shows a night view of the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a train passing by the Anyuan Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the southwest corner of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on March 31, 2023 shows cherry blossoms at the Qinglong Temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows a view of the southeast corner of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Hanguang gate in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2023 shows a night view of the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a view of the mausoleum of the Emperor Qinshihuang of the Qin Dynasty in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a view of the Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows citizens exercising at a park outside the north part of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows a view of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows a view of the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

