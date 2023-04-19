Home>>
Tourists enjoy music fountain show at Dayan Pagoda scenic spot in Xi'an, NW China
(Xinhua) 11:14, April 19, 2023
Tourists watch a music fountain show at the Dayan Pagoda scenic spot in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
This aerial photo shows a music fountain show at the Dayan Pagoda scenic spot in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
