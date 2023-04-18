We Are China

Springtime at Shenyang Expo Garden in NE China

Xinhua) 09:19, April 18, 2023

Visitors walk in Shenyang Expo Garden in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This aerial photo shows flowers in Shenyang Expo Garden in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Visitors take a ride in Shenyang Expo Garden in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A visitor takes pictures of pear flowers in Shenyang Expo Garden in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

