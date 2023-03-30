Train bound for spring

(People's Daily App) 15:39, March 30, 2023

Hop on the Fuxing bullet train that runs on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway as peach blossoms enter full bloom in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

With a designed speed of 160 km per hour, the 435-km railway marks the launch of the country's first electrified railroad operating in the plateau region.

