Blooming redbud flowers adorn countryside in C China

Xinhua) 08:44, March 29, 2023

This aerial photo shows a high-speed train passing through the redbud flower fields in Xiaozhao Township of Jian'an District, Xuchang City, central China's Henan Province, March 27, 2023. Recently, about 200 mu (around 13.33 hectares) of redbud trees in Xiaozhao Township entered full bloom, attracting many tourists to enjoy the flowers. (Xinhua/Niu Shupei)

Tourists visit the redbud flower fields in Xiaozhao Township of Jian'an District, Xuchang City, central China's Henan Province, March 27, 2023. Recently, about 200 mu (around 13.33 hectares) of redbud trees in Xiaozhao Township entered full bloom, attracting many tourists to enjoy the flowers. (Xinhua/Niu Shupei)

