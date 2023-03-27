Digitalization spurs modernization of flower industry in SW China’s Yunnan

Photo shows potted flowers and plants in a greenhouse in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Cai Shujing)

By building smart greenhouses, adopting a water-fertilizer irrigation system and a whole-process digital management system, and employing soilless cultivation, a flower company in southwest China’s Yunnan Province becomes a showcase of the modernization level of the local flower industry.

The greenhouses create an environment that offers appropriate lighting, temperature, water, air and fertilizer needed for the growth of plants, said Yao Jianglan, head of Yuntianhua Huajiangpu Technology at a modern demonstration park for the flower industry in Jinning district, Kunming, capital of Yunnan.

The demonstration park has grown 36 species of flowers through soilless cultivation. Standardized management has improved the production and quality of fresh flowers. “The yield of fresh flowers per mu (666.7 square meters) reaches 40,000 to 60,000 stems through traditional cultivation methods. Thanks to modern management, the yield per mu can hit 150,000 to 170,000 stems,” Yao said.

