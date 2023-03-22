S2 train runs through blooming flowers in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 14:32, March 22, 2023

A suburban train runs through blooming flowers interspersed along the S2 line near Juyongguan Pass of the Great Wall in Beijing, March 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

