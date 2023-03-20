Migratory birds return to Bosten Lake in Xinjiang

Great cormorants fly above the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 17, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on March 18, 2023 shows a view of the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A black-headed gull flies above the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 18, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Egrets are seen in the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 18, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An egret flies above the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 18, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Black-headed gulls are seen in the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 18, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on March 18, 2023 shows a view of the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A yellow-legged gull forages in the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 17, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on March 17, 2023 shows great crested grebes in the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on March 17, 2023 shows birds in the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A grey heron flies above the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 18, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Turtledoves rest on the bank of the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 17, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on March 17, 2023 shows birds flying above the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Greylag geese fly above the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 17, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Greylag geese forage in the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 17, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to the Bosten Lake. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

