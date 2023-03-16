We Are China

Flowering Chinese crabapple trees paint Mochou Park in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 10:59, March 16, 2023

Chinese crabapple trees blossom near the Mochou statue, painting Mochou Lake Park pink in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

