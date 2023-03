We Are China

In pics: cole flower fields in Ziliu Village, C China's Hunan

Xinhua) 08:46, March 15, 2023

Tourists have fun in cole flower fields in Ziliu Village of Shimeitang Township, Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows cole flower fields in Ziliu Village of Shimeitang Township, Changde City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows tourists having fun in cole flower fields in Ziliu Village of Shimeitang Township, Changde City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

