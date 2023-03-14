In pics: beautiful flowers and birds in Yunfu Botanical Garden, S China's Guangdong

Two Swinhoe's white-eyes sit in Duranta erecta. (Photo/Deng Yinmei)

As spring arrives, the Yunfu Botanical Garden of Yunfu city, south China's Guangdong Province brims with exuberance and vitality, with birds chirping and flowers in full bloom.

Covering an area of 570 mu (38 hectares), the botanical garden features biodiversity protection, species introduction and domestication, science popularization, education and sightseeing. There are 599 plant species in the garden, including 17 species under national key protection, such as gingko, Camellia petelotii, and Taxus, according to Zhu Shanshan, deputy director of the general station of state-owned forest farm and forest park administration in Yunfu.

