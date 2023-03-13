Home>>
China launches new remote sensing satellite
(Xinhua) 13:31, March 13, 2023
JIUQUAN, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in the country's northwest region, on Monday.
The remote sensing satellite was launched at 12:02 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2C carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.
The launch was the 466th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.