China launches new remote sensing satellite

Xinhua) 13:31, March 13, 2023

JIUQUAN, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in the country's northwest region, on Monday.

The remote sensing satellite was launched at 12:02 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2C carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The launch was the 466th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

